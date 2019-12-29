Discover
SAMSUNG/FORUM
Multiple Owners
Kim Roselier
Paris, France
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/29/2019
SAMSUNG/FORUM
57
466
5
Published:
March 14th 2019
Owners
Kim Roselier
Paris, France
SAMSUNG/FORUM
Illustration serie for the Samung's Magazine Forum
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
isometrie
Isometric
digital
smarth phone
connect
screen
Internet
2.0
Smart
High Tech
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
