Ilex - Brand design

Ilex
paysage+urbanisme
paysage+urbanisme
Agence de paysage et d'urbanisme, Ilex travaille le territoire et interroge l'espace. Novateurs et expérimentaux, ils pratiquent une approche sensible de l'urbanisme et placent l'humain au cœur de leur démarche. Ils repensent, façonnent et conçoivent des sites où le végétal et le vivant induisent de nouvelles synergies. Où les notions de durabilité, d'harmonie, de modularité et de bien-être viennent se croiser. Notre mission a été de repenser leur identité visuelle ainsi que l'ensemble de leurs outils de communication.
"(...) nous voulons nous promener en nous-mêmes, lorsque nous circulons dans ces galeries et ces jardins." Nietzsche. Le Gai Savoir. Livre quatrième. 280.
—
Landscape and urban planning agency, Ilex works on the territory and questions the space. Innovative and experimental, they practice a sensitive approach to urban planning and place the human being at the heart of their approach. They rethink, shape and design sites where plants and living things generate new synergies. Where the notions of durability, harmony, modularity and well-being come together. Our mission has been to rethink their visual identity and all their communication tools.
"(...) we want to go for a walk in ourselves when we wander in these halls and gardens." Nietzsche. The Gay Science.
Temporalité
Évocation du temps, de la temporalité : le dessin de ce logotype trouve son inspiration dans l’érosion des lettres gravées sur la pierre. Il explore également la notion de contraste, chère à Ilex.
—
Temporality
Evocation of time, of temporality: the design of this logo finds its inspiration in the erosion of the letters engraved on the stone.
He also explores the notion of contrast, dear to Ilex.
Baseline
Initialement PaysageUrbanisme, nous avons ajouté le signe + à la baseline. Ceci appuie encore cette notion de contraste caractéristique d'Ilex et permet de nombreux jeux sémantiques.
—
Baseline
Initially "PaysageUrbanisme" (LandscapeUrbanism), we added a + sign to the baseline. This further supports this notion of Ilex's characteristic contrast and allows many semantic games.
Système de mise en page
Un système de mise en page a été conçu afin de permettre à l'ensemble des collaborateurs d'éditer dossiers et documents. Quelque soit le medium et la taille, l'édition sera facilitée et le résultat en cohérence avec la charte graphique d'Ilex.
—
Layout system
The layout system has been designed to allow employees to edit documents. Whatever the medium and size, the editing can now be made easily and the result is consistent with Ilex's graphic charter.
Ilex lumière
Traitant également de la mise en lumière d'espaces publics, Ilex avait besoin d'un logotype spécifique pour caractériser cette activité. Un dessin filaire et une inversion des couleurs ont constitué notre réponse.
—
Ilex lumière
Also dealing with the lighting of public spaces, Ilex needed a specific logo to characterize this activity. A wireframe design and color inversion is our answer.
Module génératif / Dessiner un paysage
Comment proposer un système iconographique qui fasse sens ? Comment proposer une option autre que l'emploi de photographie, dont les sélections sont parfois inégales ? Afin d'illustrer les couvertures de dossiers, cartes, posters et autres médiums imprimés, nous avons proposé une application génératrice de paysages numériques. Avec cet outil, il est possible de composer, d'enregistrer puis d'imprimer à la demande une multitude de visuels, tous différents. Vous pouvez manipuler ce module via notre site, dans une version simplifiée.
—
Generative module / Drawing a landscape
How to propose an iconographic system that makes sense? How to propose an option other than the use of photography, whose selections are sometimes unequal?
To illustrate the covers of documents, maps, posters and other printed media, we proposed an application that generates digital landscapes. With this tool, it is possible to compose, save and print a multitude of visuals, all different. Feel free to test this module on our website, in a simplified version.
To illustrate the covers of documents, maps, posters and other printed media, we proposed an application that generates digital landscapes. With this tool, it is possible to compose, save and print a multitude of visuals, all different. Feel free to test this module on our website, in a simplified version.
Site internet
Un travail d'application de l'identité visuelle a été mené pour mettre le site internet de l'agence en cohérence avec la nouvelle charte graphique.
—
Website
A webdesign work has been carried out to bring the agency's website into line with the new graphic charter.
Crédits & remerciements
Un énorme merci à Jean-Baptiste Joatton pour toute la partie édition et programmation de l'application. Le projet n'aurait pas été le même sans lui.
—
Credits & Thanks
A huge thanks to Jean-Baptiste Joatton for the development of the application. The project would not have been the same without him.
—
Plus d'infos sur : www.grapheine.com/portfolio/logo-ilex-architecture-urbanisme-paysage