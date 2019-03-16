Ilex - Brand design

Ilex

paysage+urbanisme





Agence de paysage et d'urbanisme, Ilex travaille le territoire et interroge l'espace. Novateurs et expérimentaux, ils pratiquent une approche sensible de l'urbanisme et placent l'humain au cœur de leur démarche. Ils repensent, façonnent et conçoivent des sites où le végétal et le vivant induisent de nouvelles synergies. Où les notions de durabilité, d'harmonie, de modularité et de bien-être viennent se croiser. Notre mission a été de repenser leur identité visuelle ainsi que l'ensemble de leurs outils de communication.





" (...) nous voulons nous promener en nous-mêmes, lorsque nous circulons dans ces galeries et ces jardins. " Nietzsche. Le Gai Savoir. Livre quatrième. 280.





—





Landscape and urban planning agency, Ilex works on the territory and questions the space. Innovative and experimental, they practice a sensitive approach to urban planning and place the human being at the heart of their approach. They rethink, shape and design sites where plants and living things generate new synergies. Where the notions of durability, harmony, modularity and well-being come together. Our mission has been to rethink their visual identity and all their communication tools.



