Typeroom® is a 250 square meter space with an industrial feel; a room full of letters that features large scale applications of type throughout.

With the aim of highlighting the powerful dynamic of type, letterforms, ligatures and various characters have been employed in the construction of typographic elements whose purpose extends beyond their decorative nature.





Typeroom’s design process revolves around the idea that large scale environmental applications of type can fulfil both practical and functional purposes: Typeroom® elevates letterforms and the art of typography into physical objects that people can touch and interact with.



