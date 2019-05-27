We had the great pleasure of working with the team over at SnapScan to create some vibrant content about their service.
SnapScan approached us early in the process of relaunching their new website (coming soon) and asked us to help update their look with a fresh take. They needed content to help explain what SnapScan is and for the artwork to live online, in social media, and, of course, on their website. We had heaps of fun creating our own little world with the help of the fine folks over at The Makers Company. Lucan was responsible for the story, direction, and animation. All things audial taken care of by the talented Pete O'Donogue.