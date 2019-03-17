Red hook Crit Nike

The installation consisted of two 40ft containers that were fully painted on the inside and outside. The exteriors were cladded with materials that could be found from the neighborhood such as gates, doors, wood, corrugated metal, tin sheets, industrial lights, chain link fences and shoes strewn over iconic brooklyn power cables, and even a red seafaring hook we found.
The interiors fully painted from floor to ceiling in our signature colors of black, white and red. Red neon LEDs illuminate the installation towards the night and changes the vibe.
Sketches for Interior mural