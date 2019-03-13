Live BMX freestyle Data Visualization













— Visual design

Because this was the Dutch National Championships we used orange as a key color. Orange is the national color of The Netherlands and is also the corporate color of the KNWU. We combined the orange with a dark grungy blue atmosphere, on top of which we presented the data in bright white, highlighting the additional data layer. The rider data is traced on the screen using a tire track print as a metaphor and depending on the rider speed has closer or wider dash patterns.





