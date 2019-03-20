Boom Bowl
The Client
Boom Bowl is a Poke take-out restaurant with a friendly personality.
The Objective
Design a brand differentiating itself from competitors through its attractive and friendly personality.
The Solution
The identity for this project is based on the visual representation of the ingredient-mixing culture, hand in hand with the practicality and personalization of the poke. We created a dynamic typography based on Lab Grotesque by Letters From Sweden with a point based system including four icons working individually and representing the components that constitute the dish: base, protein, toppings, and dressings. The icons' face elements were designed to match with the typographic dot system. The resulting logo generates variants claiming advantage of its typographic versatility.
El Cliente
Boom Bowl es un restaurante take-out de Poke con una personalidad amigable.
El Objetivo
Crear una marca diferenciándose de competidores a través de su personalidad atractiva y amigable.
La Solución
La identidad para este proyecto, esta basada en la representación visual de la cultura de mezcla de ingredientes, de la mano con la practicalidad y personalización del poke. Creamos una tipografía dinámica basada en Lab Grotesque de Letters From Sweden con un sistema basado en puntos que incluye cuatro iconos funcionando individualmente y representando los componentes que conforman al platillo: base, proteína, toppings, y aderezos. Los elementos de la cara de los iconos se diseñaron empatando con los puntos de la tipografía. El logotipo resultante genera variantes reclamando las ventajas de su versatilidad tipográfica.