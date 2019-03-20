The Client





Boom Bowl is a Poke take-out restaurant with a friendly personality.









The Objective





Design a brand differentiating itself from competitors through its attractive and friendly personality.









The Solution





The identity for this project is based on the visual representation of the ingredient-mixing culture, hand in hand with the practicality and personalization of the poke. We created a dynamic typography based on Lab Grotesque by Letters From Sweden with a point based system including four icons working individually and representing the components that constitute the dish: base, protein, toppings, and dressings. The icons' face elements were designed to match with the typographic dot system. The resulting logo generates variants claiming advantage of its typographic versatility.



