Ariel Di Lisio
“Sens” is derived from the word Sensation, it immediately.
If we want to define the word “Sens”, which is a reduction of the word “sensation”, we can immediately think of images associated with the sensitive world. Sens refers us to experiences that are lived through sensations and the senses.
Sens Art, an event created for the launch of ATV Architects’ Sens Building, was developed as a platform for experimentation between different artists. It was curated by Argentine artist Jose Luis Landet and shows the demolition space intervened by a group of different multidisciplinary artists. Each artist took a room space to intervene it and developed an art performance under the concept of creation, genesis, and perception.


We were commissioned to create an identity proposal to represent and promote the Sens Art event. First, we created a sub-brand, and afterwards, we designed different pieces inspired by the concept of transformation and time using raw materials and their textures. Also, we developed an event booklet and a series of postcards for the promotion of the event.
