Nostalgic Portraits / Caricature Caricatures
Dean MacAdam
Featured In
Behance.net
2/18/2021
Nostalgic Portraits / Caricature
My Photo References: Though not exact caricature portrait representations, I used these old photos as inspiration.
Follow me on instagram @illustratordean
Published:
March 11th 2019
Dean MacAdam
Owners
Dean MacAdam
San Diego, CA, USA
Fun nostalgic yearbook style illustrations portrait, portraits, caricature, caricatures.
Published:
March 11th 2019
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
Character Design
Digital Art
Retro
portrait
caricature
nostalgic
vintage
Character design
Sailor
1950s
yearbook
black and white
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Report
