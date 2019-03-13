Discover
Crackdown 3
Crackdown 3
Published:
March 11th, 2019
Jan Urschel
Jan Urschel
Singapore, Singapore
Crackdown 3
Concept Design provided for Microsofts videogame Crackdown 3 in 2014 and 2015
Published:
March 11th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Architecture
,
Art Direction
,
videogame
ILLUSTRATION
concept art
concept design
art direction
sciecnce fiction
Microsoft
CrackDown
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
