adidas UB19
Multiple Owners
Amateur (dot) rocks Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jose (Bessega) Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ivo (Pallucchini) Amsterdam, Netherlands
Featured In
Behance.net



adidas UB19 is the new adidas’ premier high performance running shoe. We looked beyond the category norms of crisp graphics and sharp photography to create a global campaign branding that would convey the UB19’s performance credentials in a unique and novel way. We turned to the adidas design team’s creative process and workshop for inspiration. And we found plenty. 

The idea was to decode the design process and show the tireless thinking and creative experimentation that went into the product creation. Taking our inspiration from the materials, textures, and readymade methods of the design team, we created a visual language layered with imperfections, distortions and charm, that was applied across print, digital, film and experiential settings to present this high performance running shoe, appealing to real runners in an authentic and human way. 





Poster & gifs

​​​​​​​
Strategy: Brand Articulations
Agency: Studio Lore
Production company: Witman Kleipool 
Photographer: Bart Oomes
Retouching: Loupe Amsterdam

Film

Strategy: Brand Articulations
Agency: Studio Lore
Production company: Pomp&Clout & AprilMay
Director: Ryan Staake
Post Production: MPC
Edit: Splash Studios

Installation: Aimko Paris

Role ⟶ Art direction & design
Att.

​​​​​​​
adidas UB19
107
1432
3
Published:
Multiple Owners
Amateur (dot) rocks Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jose (Bessega) Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ivo (Pallucchini) Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Owners

    Amateur (dot) rocks Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Jose (Bessega) Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Ivo (Pallucchini) Amsterdam, Netherlands

    adidas UB19

    adidas UB19 is the new adidas’ premier high performance running shoe. We looked beyond the category norms of crisp graphics and sharp photography Read more
    107
    1432
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.