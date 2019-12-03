Watercolor illustrations done for a very inspiring and fun book appropriately titled " Encyclopedia of Strangely Named Animals " published by Moppet Books.





"In the wonderful animal kingdom there are certain creatures with names so odd you might think they are straight out of a Dr. Seuss story. In this book we visit them in their home environment, and learn not only where they live, what they eat, and what they sound like, but also where they get their strange names from."



