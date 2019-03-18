Our Mallorca

Sant Francesc is a boutique hotel in the city of Palma de Mallorca. This 2018, the hotel has produced a guidebook selecting the most characteristic and unusual experiences of the island, avoiding the busiest touristy itineraries.
Inspired on the Siurell, a traditional Mallorcan pottery figurine that is not overused, we delineated an illustrative style. The guide was printed using only green and red, the representative Siurell colors.
Illustrations by Anna Berbiela
Still life photography Vidal Orga