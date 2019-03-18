Our Mallorca

Sant Francesc is a boutique hotel in the city of Palma de Mallorca. This 2018, the hotel has produced a guidebook selecting the most characteristic and unusual experiences of the island, avoiding the busiest touristy itineraries.





Inspired on the Siurell, a traditional Mallorcan pottery figurine that is not overused, we delineated an illustrative style. The guide was printed using only green and red, the representative Siurell colors.



