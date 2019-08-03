







“Constantly on the move” has become a way of life for the common city worker / fit maniacs.





ŪNIMA exists to merge these two worlds into garments fit for both lives. We decided to give ŪNIMA a personality of its own by creating a bold logotype with a sober palette to communicate determination and efficiency. We gave the SOUL an important part in the project. Meaning that the person is active not because they have to but because they need to.





An ACTIVE SOUL is one that cannot stop trying to be better inside and outside.











