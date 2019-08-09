Enghien-les-Bains Art Centre — 2018/2019

The Enghien-les-Bains' Art Centre is a major actor in the cultural life of this suburban city of Paris, designated as one of the "Creative Cities of UNESCO" since 2013. The CDA has a rich programming, in harmony with the artistic and technological issues of our time.
For our first year of collaboration with the Art Center, we rely on their audacity and we imagine a vibrant and abundant season's identity which can be deployed over many years.
Inspired by the ASCII Art experiments, we compose visuals reminding the aesthetics of code and word processing software with syntax highlighting (TextMate, Sublime Text...). We interpret the iconic graphic language of this type of tool in a contemporary and relaxed way: omnipresence of the black colour, tabulations, typographical offsets... From this exploration emerges multiple graphic constellations that we make life and dance among the publications of the centre.