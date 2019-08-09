Enghien-les-Bains Art Centre — 2018/2019
Nouvelle étiquette
The Enghien-les-Bains' Art Centre is a major actor in the cultural life of this suburban city of Paris, designated as one of the "Creative Cities of UNESCO" since 2013. The CDA has a rich programming, in harmony with the artistic and technological issues of our time.

For our first year of collaboration with the Art Center, we rely on their audacity and we imagine a vibrant and abundant season's identity which can be deployed over many years.

Inspired by the ASCII Art experiments, we compose visuals reminding the aesthetics of code and word processing software with syntax highlighting (TextMate, Sublime Text...). We interpret the iconic graphic language of this type of tool in a contemporary and relaxed way: omnipresence of the black colour, tabulations, typographical offsets... From this exploration emerges multiple graphic constellations that we make life and dance among the publications of the centre.
Enghien-les-Bains Art Centre — 2018/2019
200
2,692
8
Published:
Nouvelle étiquette

    Owners

    Nouvelle étiquette Metz, France

    Enghien-les-Bains Art Centre — 2018/2019

    The Enghien-les-Bains' Art Centre is a major actor in the cultural life of this suburban city of Paris, designated as one of the "Creative Cities Read More
    200
    2,692
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.