The visual identity of the 59th Thessaloniki International Film Festival is based on a simple thought. The celebration of the small wonder that is the celluloid. Our main focus was to glorify the camera film, to emphasize its use, to show how this humble and unadorned item holds the essence of filmmaking and storytelling. A roll film holds into its frames countless emotions, stories, real and imaginative worlds which through motion come to life. The posters were flooded with dancing film rolls, unveiling hidden images, celebrating cinema like festive ribbons.

