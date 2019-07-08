Michelangelo Pistoletto Mazzoleni Gallery
Tina Touli
MICHELANGELO PISTOLETTO
MAZZOLENI GALLERY

CLIENT: MAZZOLENI GALLERY
A SMILLING SISTERS PRODUCTION
DESIGN: TINA TOULI
GRAPHIC DESIGN / EDITORIAL DESIGN / BRANDING / TYPOGRAPHY

Mazzoleni gallery hosted the “Michelangelo Pistoletto: Origins and Consequences” exhibition curated by Alberto Fiz. Collating artworks from various private collections, the exhibition focused on a selection of works spanning from 1958 to 2012, and featured early figurative paintings, drawings in charcoal on paper, sculptures of different material, alongside silkscreens on stainless steel – the renowned mirror paintings that defines his oeuvre. The exhibition accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue, with an essay by Alberto Fiz.

The design of the “Michelangelo Pistoletto: Origins and Consequences” exhibition graphics has been inspired by the work of the artists itself. More specifically, mirror/foil effects, reflected graphics and grey-mirror-based colour palette have been used across the various applications of the exhibition, catalogue, brochure, invite, space graphics, artwork captions, printed ads and banners. A minimal design approach had been used in order to give most of the emphasis on the artist’s work itself.
