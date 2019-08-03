Discover
Charlie XI to XVIII
Lola Dupre
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/8/2019
Charlie XI to XVIII
Further representations of Charlie
Charlie wears a scarf in several portraits as he has been recovering from a neck wound
loladupre.com/charlie
Charlie XVIII so sleepy, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Charlie XVII Argus, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XVI the recovery, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XV Hawking radiation and white holes, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XIV the bath, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XII feliformia, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Charlie XI ears over whiskers, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Follow Charlie on Instagram @
charliebylola
for updates
Charlie XI to XVIII
177
956
10
Published:
March 5th, 2019
Lola Dupre
Owners
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Charlie XI to XVIII
Further feline portraiture of Charlie
177
956
10
Published:
March 5th 2019
Tools
GIMP
Nikon
Scissors
Paper
Adhesive/Glue
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Fine Arts
,
Character Design
,
cats
Cat
portrait
paper
paper art
cat portrait
collage
art
ILLUSTRATION
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
