Charlie XI to XVIII

Lola Dupre
Further representations of Charlie

Charlie wears a scarf in several portraits as he has been recovering from a neck wound

Charlie XVIII so sleepy, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Charlie XVII Argus, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XVI the recovery, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XV Hawking radiation and white holes, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XIV the bath, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Charlie XII feliformia, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Charlie XI ears over whiskers, 11.6 x 8.2 inches


    Further feline portraiture of Charlie
