The Client





Le Petit Soldat is a Mexican independent production company with wide international reach dedicated to the generation of high quality content. It is the first production company in Mexico to produce for Sony Pictures International.









The Objective





Create an identity representing the cinematographic reference of the classic film Le Petit Soldat. The main idea behind the visual identity is to symbolize the analogy of the great battle that the creation of cinema represents.









The Solution





For this project, inspiration came from the letters sent by soldiers during the war, adding disruptive components to the theme. The use of black ribbon in texts, as an essential element of the monogram, complements the serious personality of the brand creating a balance with rebellious touches. Black and whites predominate within the color palette.