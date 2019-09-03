AURORA Biennal

Overview:
AURORA is a biennial exhibition of light, video, and audio-based art. The 2018 edition, dubbed “Future Worlds”, invited visitors to imagine a series of possible futures and think critically about the direction our world might take.
Execution:
We developed a new master AURORA brand and a “Future Worlds” specific brand for the 2018 exhibition. The stark black and white brand identity serves as a canvas for the vibrant color of the artwork itself and represents the after-dark setting of the event.