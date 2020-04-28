HK INTERNATIONAL PHOTO FESTIVAL - A LANGUAGE TO COME

—

Hong Kong International Photo Festival





A deep dive into “stories through the lens”: the design concept is developed from a minimal visual system - through clean and vibrant colours to enhance the use of photography elements on the identity, bringing a more impactful brand refresh of Hong Kong International Photo Festival (HKIPF).





we started from the origin of photography, a roll of film in the past, and link up with how people view photos in the moderns day, a continue scroll on digital devices, thus we have designed a linear visual identity system that allows to be repeat, to symbolize that changes on photography.







