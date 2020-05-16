A Language Among Designers
studiowmw
A Language Among Designers

"0.25pt, 0.5pt, 1pt, are more basic and presentable than ABC”.
We all designers share a basic yet unique language, they are not only made up by alphabets, but through measurement, thickness and through paper and texture. studiowmw have the honor to work with Acumen Paper to convert this interesting language system together with their outstanding selection of fancy paper, presenting the “A language among designers” paper kit. It leads us all back to the basic by converting hot stamping, letterpress, such kind of printing effects to markings on different paper, giving a full printing effect performance of the paper to fellow designers, a practical paper kit that could “communicate”.


A Language Among Designers
733
3.2k
60
Published:
studiowmw

    Owners

    studiowmw Hong Kong SAR of China

    A Language Among Designers

    “0.25pt, 0.5pt, 1pt, are more basic and presentable than ABC” We all designers share a basic yet unique language, they are not only made up by al Read More
    733
    3.2k
    60
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.