A Language Among Designers







"0.25pt, 0.5pt, 1pt, are more basic and presentable than ABC”.

We all designers share a basic yet unique language, they are not only made up by alphabets, but through measurement, thickness and through paper and texture. studiowmw have the honor to work with Acumen Paper to convert this interesting language system together with their outstanding selection of fancy paper, presenting the “A language among designers” paper kit. It leads us all back to the basic by converting hot stamping, letterpress, such kind of printing effects to markings on different paper, giving a full printing effect performance of the paper to fellow designers, a practical paper kit that could “communicate”.





