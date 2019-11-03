On the Road to Variable
Multiple Owners
viction:ary . Hong Kong, Hong Kong
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona Hamburg, Germany
Featured In
Behance.net
.



On the Road to Variable
The Flexible Future of Typography

On the 16th of September 2016, Adobe, Google, Apple, and Microsoft announced a new update to the OpenType specification that will allow for fonts to be variable. Through this update, designers will have the freedom and flexibility to use a wide variety of styles, ranging in extremes to include everything in between.

Although the technology has yet to be fully implemented, variable typography is already becoming an unstoppable force in contemporary graphic design. On the Road to Variable explores an eclectic and exciting collection of work that experiments with the modification of existing typefaces as well as the creation of new ones for a fascinating glimpse into the future of type.

Link to buy:
On the Road to Variable
261
1632
12
Published:
Multiple Owners
viction:ary . Hong Kong, Hong Kong
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona Hamburg, Germany

    Owners

    viction:ary . Hong Kong, Hong Kong
    TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona Hamburg, Germany

    On the Road to Variable

    On the 16th of September 2016, Adobe, Google, Apple, and Microsoft announced a new update to the OpenType specification that will allow for fonts Read more
    261
    1632
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe InDesign
    View Gallery
    Download Now
    Adobe Photoshop
    View Gallery
    Download Now

    Creative Fields

    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

    Read More
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.