Hungarian National Bank: Currencies of Kings Exhibition
At the initiative of the National Bank of Hungary, this exhibition is a showcase of medieval Hungarian coinage. The exhibited collection consisting of over two-hundred coins gives an insight into the history of the Hungarian medieval monetary system. 
The exhibition introduces many rare coins of Hungarian kings from the era of Saint Stephen to the time of the Battle for Mohács and the period following that.
The objective was to establish a design language that can make the set of coins easier to understand and create a memorable experience. The narrative installations of the exhibition, together with the built environment create a harmonic unity, thus following the principles of modern museology.

Exhibition architecture and realization:
Heonlab

