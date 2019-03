“Once I Was Naive” Exclusive for Kaltblut_magazine.Once I saw life through the pure eyes of one who is learning. Now, looking back through jaded eyes, I see that experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes.Photography @linnnn.kr Fashion/Director @serileecreates Cinematography @trash_maker_ Model @shnoh_boi Hair @ma_hair7 Makeup @1031top Music director @pcmn___