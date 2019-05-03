Once I was naive
Hea Lin Kwon
“Once I Was Naive” Exclusive for Kaltblut_magazine.
Once I saw life through the pure eyes of one who is learning. Now, looking back through jaded eyes, I see that experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes.

Photography @linnnn.kr 
Fashion/Director @serileecreates 
Cinematography @trash_maker_ 
Model @shnoh_boi
Hair @ma_hair7 
Makeup @1031top 
Music director @pcmn___
Hea Lin Kwon

    Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Once I was naive

