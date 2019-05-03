Narracje Art Festival
Patryk Hardziej
NARRACJE 10 – ART FESTIVAL. Installations and Interventions in Public Space has been exploring urban themes and stories since 2009. Using various media ranging from intimate performances to large-format video projections, artists from Poland and abroad are placing well-known districts of Gdańsk in a new context. Each year, the festival takes place in late autumn, giving a reason to leave the house and explore the city on two November evenings.

design and art direction: Patryk Hardziej
motion: Szymon Sawicki
identity photos: Ada Zielińska
festival photos: Bogna Kociumbas
client: City Culture Institute / Gdańsk
