This is a personal project to participate in and support the International Women's Day. We have come a long way, but there is still a lot of work to be done for women’s rights around the world. We still need a day like this to keep raising awareness and change views.
Keep fighting for Respect – Equal Rights – Equal Pay – Consent – and Freedom – for ALL human beings!
Keep fighting for Respect – Equal Rights – Equal Pay – Consent – and Freedom – for ALL human beings!
The goal was to make a bold and empowering visual system focusing on symbols, color and typography, rather than photos and illustrations of women. This is in part to avoid prescribing or generalising what women “should look like”, and to keep the focus on the specific causes.
A way to solve this was to use bold and clear, yet welcoming typography that nods to the style of early Women’s March posters. This was paired with simple symbols and bright colours—associated with strength, power, love, energy, determination, and encouragement.
Support the women in your life; be it your grandma, mother, sister, classmate, colleague, wife, girlfriend or friend!