These days, it seems like everyone is going organic. With all these new brands how do we know which are 100% real? Commons is a truly organic brand that minds its roots and food to take care of your heart. They believe in honesty and want to put REAL FOOD back on your table.

We were inspired by the idea of going back to what we once had in common with nature, hence the name, Commons. When developing the brand we chose a friendly type for the wordmark and polished it up to create a fresh feel. We wanted to create an authentic look and keep the brand's heart & promise at the center of it all. Every element in the design represents Commons' spirited personality that celebrates everything naturally delicious. Common, it's organic!
