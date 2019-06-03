











Pepita de Oliva Studio // Branding & Identity





This is hands down, the coolest mid century furniture selection you can find in A Coruña, Spain. Pepita de Oliva Studio is an independent studio and vintage shop characterized by its reassuring and relaxing atmosphere. A perfect place to lose a couple of hours in the midst of wonderful design and art pieces.





As one of the most important architecture studios in the city, I thought of creating something that recalls a modular space in constant motion. I didn't like the idea of a motionless logo, I wanted to create something recognizable even if we continue to change it.







