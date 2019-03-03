Discover
Selected recent and not so recent projects III.
Max Löffler
Selected recent and not so recent projects III.
Published:
February 28th, 2019
Max Löffler
Selected recent and not so recent projects II.
Max Löffler
2028
16383
MILK TOOTH Sphere Collection. Tarot Cards.
Max Löffler
555
3002
Selected recent and not so recent projects I.
Max Löffler
2601
28417
OCTOBER GROWLS. Select daily illustrations.
Max Löffler
553
3756
I USE MY HANDS TO PULL MY EYELIDS DOWN...
Max Löffler
1349
7038
DAYMARE BOOGIE.
Max Löffler
2032
17039
A Saving Whisper - Neverlandscapes. LP Artwork.
Max Löffler
222
2691
Mars of future past.
Max Löffler
2481
20689
The Psychic Vault.
Max Löffler
954
5724
30 scenes more fun than the interior of a transit bus..
Max Löffler
324
3698
Max Löffler
Aschaffenburg, Germany
Selected recent and not so recent projects III.
Selected recent (and not so recent) illustration projects III.
122
449
13
Published:
February 28th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
Editorial Design
surrealism
surreal
fantastic
contemporary
modern
atmospheric
science fiction
vinyl
vintage
Retro
