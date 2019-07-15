Reinsletta Allé is a property development undertaken by Nobl at the heart of Reinsletta, a historic area in Bodø. Only a short walk from the city center Reinsletta is a quiet and green area, consisting mostly of small villas and semi-detached houses. The architecture is inspired by mid-century modernism and modern living, the choice of colors and finishing surfaces take cues from the developments nearest neighbor, the historic villa Breidablikk.





We chose the same approach when developing the identity, establishing a no-nonsense approach which is founded in the use of a singular typeface in two weights (Neue Haas Grotesk), clear and consistent hierarchical grids, a muted, almost monochrome color-palette and generous amounts of white space. Combined with modern interior and exterior photography, and clean, technical illustrations the identity comes across as elegant, timeless and content-driven.



