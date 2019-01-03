Vestre Catalogue 2019

Vestres products are designed by the best designeres in Scandinavia, and are characterized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality. These features are also reflected in the graphic design of the catalogue and used actively to create an abstract association with the products. By deconstructing their bestseller furniture in simple geometric shapes we created a sober, yet playfull graphic landscape used on the cover and through the catalogue. Each language has it’s own main colour, and the 5 colours are used as a general color palette.

