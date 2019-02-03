Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow All
Unfollow All
Emilie B. Sullo - Branding
Multiple Owners
Laura Normand
Paris, France
Jean-Albert Heckel
Paris, France
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/2/2019
Save to Collection
Emilie B. Sullo - Branding
124
624
8
Published:
February 27th, 2019
Multiple Owners
Laura Normand
Paris, France
Jean-Albert Heckel
Paris, France
Instinctive lines - Object design
Multiple Owners
Laura Normand
Atelier Voilà !
17
63
Voilà Totems - Screenprints
Multiple Owners
Laura Normand
Jean-Albert Heckel
Atelier Voilà !
485
5190
Hortus Antiquum - Risography prints
Laura Normand
772
6597
Magic plants
Laura Normand
1377
8586
ASFF 2017
Laura Normand
467
3530
Le graphisme augmenté - Final project
Laura Normand
2377
30385
La samaritaine - Master project
Laura Normand
1776
13315
Super lekker
Laura Normand
1639
49245
Synergie
Laura Normand
71
382
Wedding invitation
Multiple Owners
Laura Normand
Paperit.com -
326
2442
Owners
Laura Normand
Paris, France
Jean-Albert Heckel
Paris, France
Emilie B. Sullo - Branding
Branding of Emily Sullo, a Copyright law attorney at the bar of Paris.
124
624
8
Published:
February 27th 2019
Tools
Adobe InDesign
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe After Effects
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
branding
Logotype
visit card
business card
identité
visual
stationnary
paper
Photography
artistic direction
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.