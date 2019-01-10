Twitter - Mobile Internet Mind
Leo Natsume


Client: Twitter, Inc. 
Agency: Mediamonks SP 
Illustrator: Leo Natsume



Twitter Mobile Internet Mind

Series of creative illustrations created to be used in a Twitter project . Mobile Internet Mind concept show the world that exists inside the smartphones and tablets, like “apartment” structure inside of the device, showing Netflix, Spotify and Tinder floors- the user’s consume of data. The Twitter API (recent tweets, followers, influencers, etc) is used to create the mobile extension of the consumer’s mind. The characters represent diversity – colors, shapes, accessories, hairstyles, and behavior – and are inspired by the type of content. Each floor represent the use of data of users in different apps. 

Illustrations for Twitter, Inc. August 2019.




Developed Artwork

The Floors of streaming of movies and TV is represented by Netflix, with characters watching series, selecting movies, downloading, and others bringing the popcorn bags.​​​​​​​








The music Floors is represented by Spotify, with characters enjoying various styles of music.​​​​​​​










The relationship floor is represented by Tinder, with characters flirting, talking and others just "entering the room".























Sketches and final results on device application.
​​​​​​​


To see more of my work:

Instagram   /   Dribbble
Twitter - Mobile Internet Mind
310
1,301
26
Published:
Leo Natsume

    Owners

    Leo Natsume Porto Alegre, Brazil

    Twitter - Mobile Internet Mind

    Series of illustrations created to be used in a Twitter project . Mobile Internet Mind concept show the world that exists inside the smartphones Read More
    310
    1,301
    26
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.