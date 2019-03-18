The Adventures of Pinocchio #1
Tami Kuo
The Adventures of Pinocchio
by Tami Kuo
Illustrations for Picture Book (1883, by Italian writer Carlo Collodi)




Pinocchio - Pinocchio on Fire


(partial content)

     As he no longer had any strength left with which to stand, he sat down on a little stool and put his two feet on the stove to dry them. There he fell asleep, and while he slept, his wooden feet began to burn. Slowly, very slowly, they blackened and turned to ashes.



Pinocchio - Run into the Fox and the Cat
(partial content)

     Pinocchio cheerfully left the puppet booth after thanking Giovanni for being so generous. He was hurrying homewards when he met a half-blind cat and a lame fox. He couldn't help but tell them all about his good fortune, and when the pair set eyes on the gold coins, they hatched a plot, saying to Pinocchio, "If you would really like to please your father, you ought to take him a lot more coins. Now, we know of a magic meadow where you can sow these five coins. The next day, you will find they have become ten times as many!"


Pinocchio - Hanging Pinocchio
(partial content)

     Suddenly...
     "Your money or your life!" snarled two hooded bandits. Now, Pinocchio had hidden the coins under his tongue, so he could not say a word, and nothing the bandits could do would make Pinocchio tell where the coins were hidden. Still mute, even when the wicked pair tied a noose round the poor puppet's neck and pulled it tighter and tighter, Pinocchio's last thought was "Father, help me!"

     Of course, the hooded bandits were the fox and the cat. "You'll hang there," they said, "till you decide to talk. We'll be back soon to see if you have changed your mind!" And away they went.



The Adventures of Pinocchio #1
Tami Kuo

    Savannah, GA, USA

    Artist Statement: Over the years, l realize that I tend to create my art in narrative way. Telling stories and sharing my feelings through my il
    Adobe Photoshop
    Copyright Info

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives

