Rich Natural Handcrafted Soap













With very little ornament and prettification, this packaging for a duo of handcrafted soap bars focuses on its utility and brings out the purity of the product.





Using thoughtful essential oil blends and nature’s pantry, this range of four soaps was crafted to bring pure calm and wellbeing to your everyday. From floral, chamomile notes, sweet, fruity aromas to the warmth and fragrance of freshly baked gingerbread, this collection was put together to illuminate the soul.









