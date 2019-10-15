Rich Natural Handcrafted Soap
Projet Noir



With very little ornament and prettification, this packaging for a duo of handcrafted soap bars focuses on its utility and brings out the purity of the product.

Using thoughtful essential oil blends and nature’s pantry, this range of four soaps was crafted to bring pure calm and wellbeing to your everyday. From floral, chamomile notes, sweet, fruity aromas to the warmth and fragrance of freshly baked gingerbread, this collection was put together to illuminate the soul.


Thank you for visiting! View more of our work on projetnoir.com


