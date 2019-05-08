ABAD PRODUCT DESIGNERS

Branding | Identity | Web



-----

Branding | Identity | Web





ABAD industrial design studio. Many years of activity and family members working together is the starting point for this new stage of the project. After working in depth the project strategy, we translate results to the brand concept. This requires: diving and imagining the project in the whole views. Give meaning, continent and content to the Abad universe: around solid design.





Create their new brand: reflect the business history and experience. Also the fresh and new air.





The concept of a collector and its box: different pieces organized in small boxes and cataloged. The concept behind the logo and transferred to all the pieces developed.















