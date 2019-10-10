__
Inspired by the beautiful shots of Earth from the international space station, I wanted to celebrate our beautiful blue planet with an homage.
Designed for a sensory experience, the viewer escapes the visual overload of media in everyday life by relaxing in the 'Ecotherapy' chamber, as they're transported to a collection of Earth's most beautiful aerial compositions.
I teamed up with Dave Cicirelli to create the physical experience.
Ecotherapy experience
- Saudi Arabian Ocean -
- Akjoujt Mauritania -