Shane Griffin

Inspired by the beautiful shots of Earth from the international space station, I wanted to celebrate our beautiful blue planet with an homage.

Designed for a sensory experience, the viewer escapes the visual overload of media in everyday life by relaxing in the 'Ecotherapy' chamber, as they're transported to a collection of Earth's most beautiful aerial compositions. 

I teamed up with Dave Cicirelli to create the physical experience. 

Ecotherapy experience
                                                      


Locations
- Saudi Arabian Ocean -
- Mitsinjo, Madagascar -
- Akjoujt Mauritania -
- Bari Italy -
- Buchans, Canada -
- Chanaral Province, Chile -
- Deori, India -
- Hainan, China -
- Kazaly District, Kazakhstan -
- Leigh Creek, Australia -
- New Caledonia -
- North Andros,The Bahamas -
- Nunavut, Canada -
- Qesm Siwah, Egypt -
- Quargla, Algeria -
- Kennesburg,USA -
- SaintJohn, USA -

Using aerial photography Ecotherapy is procedurally driven by the natural formations & colors of the Earth.
Below are some of the photographs used, courtesy of Google Earth.
