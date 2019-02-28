MingoBasarrate is a landscaping studio created with the purpose of developing projects with a high creative component. It carries out projects that revalue private homes or projects of architects, as well as the brands of companies for which they work.





The study seeks to be recognized for its creative talent and to convey to its clients the motivation and passion that the company feels for landscaping.





Based on the principle that landscaping makes spaces more organic, friendly and sustainable, MingoBasarrate seeks to improve people’s lives by promoting the development and penetration of landscaping in society.



