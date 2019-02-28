Mingobasarrate
fagerström ®
Visual Identity   2018




Mingobasarrate ©

MingoBasarrate is a landscaping studio created with the purpose of developing projects with a high creative component. It carries out projects that revalue private homes or projects of architects, as well as the brands of companies for which they work.

The study seeks to be recognized for its creative talent and to convey to its clients the motivation and passion that the company feels for landscaping.

Based on the principle that landscaping makes spaces more organic, friendly and sustainable, MingoBasarrate seeks to improve people’s lives by promoting the development and penetration of landscaping in society.

According to its partners, "adding landscaping is to promote a green, sustainable and modern image".



Landscaping | Architecture


Madrid, Spain












Mingobasarrate
Published:
    fagerström ® Madrid, Spain

    Diseño Madrid Madrid, Spain
    Be España Madrid, Spain
    Wehance Madrid, Spain
    made in Spain Madrid, Spain
    Bē Europe Milano, Italy

    Mingobasarrate

    MingoBasarrate is a landscaping studio created with the purpose of developing projects with a high creative component. It carries out projects th
