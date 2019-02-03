Cyprus Airways: Every smile has its moment

A series of mosaic illustrations (photomosaic collages) for the advertising campaign of Cyprus Airways





Moved to beautiful Cyprus 3 years ago and now I had the pleasure and the honour to create a series of mosaic illustrations (photomosaic collages) for the advertising campaign of Cyprus Airways, a brand name loved by the Cypriots and the visitors of the island. The brief was simple and direct. We had to portray various types of people from various ethnic and age groups using photos from our beautiful island but also from a specific list of activities, like wedding, entertainment, outdoor sports, dinning etc.

The goal was to express the sunny and fulfilling feelings of the island life as well as the beauty of the country and its people.

Hope we have achieved that.





