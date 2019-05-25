Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Save to Collection
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Digital Startup Illustrations
Mirko Grisendi
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/25/2019
Save to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Digital Startup Illustrations
64
324
1
Published:
February 23rd, 2019
Mirko Grisendi
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Design Leadership School
Mirko Grisendi
36
124
March Illustrations
Mirko Grisendi
20
98
Teamwork
Mirko Grisendi
37
336
Wild Gardens
Mirko Grisendi
29
193
Shared Life
Mirko Grisendi
27
185
Big Data in Sport
Mirko Grisendi
25
186
PM Under Pressure
Mirko Grisendi
18
202
A Green Tomorrow
Mirko Grisendi
29
267
Streamline Style
Mirko Grisendi
58
272
Enjoy the Trip
Mirko Grisendi
45
268
Owners
Mirko Grisendi
Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Digital Startup Illustrations
Illustrations created for a digital startup corporate website.
64
324
1
Published:
February 23rd 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
homepage
software house
digital partner
Startup
Developers
Website
ILLUSTRATION
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.