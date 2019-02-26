The 6th Guangzhou Triennial Exhibition Identity

In the summer of 1945, Vannevar Bush, an American engineer, published an article titled “As We May Think” in the Boston-based journal the Atlantic Monthly. In this article, Bush envisioned an electromechanical device which could not only store and record information and communications, but also be consulted with exceeding speed and flexibility. In the past 70-odd years, the hypothetical Memex has been materialized and is evolving into a huge network that enables machines to interconnect all over the world. Its operation on a global scale has triggered unprecedented revolution.





Themed as “As We May Think: Feedforward”, the exhibition of the 6th Guangzhou Triennial aims to explore a technology-constructed world with a highlight on its reality and virtuality as illustrated in Bush’s “As We May Think”, so as to inspire daring thinking on the transient future. As a response to the exhibition theme, we use Memex as the basic element to create the exhibition visual image system. The exhibition information is placed on the image of an unfolded Memex, which is rearranged in a progressive but flexible order to form certain letters and graphics. Moreover, AR technology is employed in the exhibition space to generate a scene where reality and virtuality interweaves with the alternations of information and graphics.