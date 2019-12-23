Nutcracker Storybook









The Nutcracker and the Mouse King





Last year I was grateful for the incredible privilege to illustrate and design a children's book for FAO Schwarz. It's hard to find a more beloved and classic story than the Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story was based on the original by E.T.A. Hoffman and was adapted by John E. Deaver. The illustrations were meant to fit in with the overall aesthetic Mattson Creative had developed for F.A.O. Schwarz, but with a little character of its own.





The book is available at FAO Schwarz, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Hudson Bay Company, and a handful of other retailers.









Client: F.A.O. Schwarz

—

Creative Director: Ty Mattson (Mattson Creative)

—

Story: E.T.A. Hoffman, adapted by John E. Deaver

—

Design and Illustration: Russ Gray











