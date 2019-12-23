Nutcracker Storybook
Last year I was grateful for the incredible privilege to illustrate and design a children's book for FAO Schwarz. It's hard to find a more beloved and classic story than the Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story was based on the original by E.T.A. Hoffman and was adapted by John E. Deaver. The illustrations were meant to fit in with the overall aesthetic Mattson Creative had developed for F.A.O. Schwarz, but with a little character of its own.

The book is available at FAO Schwarz, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Hudson Bay Company, and a handful of other retailers.


Client: F.A.O. Schwarz
Creative Director: Ty Mattson (Mattson Creative)
Story: E.T.A. Hoffman, adapted by John E. Deaver
Design and Illustration: Russ Gray



Little malevolent mice grace the title page, cover, and end papers of the book
Mockups for plush toy products

