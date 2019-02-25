Kaiyo, Identity System and Naming

The company wanted a one-of-a-kind name it could truly own, something that was simple, memorable and easy to pronounce. The name “Kaiyo” was inspired by several cross-cultural associations: in Hopi, the word “kaya” means one who is wise; in Greek it connotes purity; in Japanese, a place for rest; and in Zulu, a dwelling, abode or home. “Kaiyo” feels close to nature and connected to the earth, and captures the brand’s goal for “good vibes” for a better planet.





Kaiyo’s custom wordmark is built of geometric lines and circles, with a design that evokes the structure and craftsmanship of furniture. Each character is a monospace, with an equal height and width that fits into a modular square grid. The modules are interchangeable between letters and silhouetted images of items in Kaiyo’s inventory, showing exactly what the brand has to offer.





https://kaiyo.com/

