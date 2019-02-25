Kaiyo, Identity System and Naming

Kaiyo
Brand Identity, Naming and Messaging
Approximately 8 million tons of furniture end up in U.S. landfills each year, used and discarded as disposable as people move or redo their spaces. Kaiyo is an online platform working to turn this tide, offering a destination where shoppers can buy and resell local, high quality used furnishings. Pentagram has developed the new brand identity and name for Kaiyo, formerly known as Furnishare, along with its positioning, voice and messaging.
The company wanted a one-of-a-kind name it could truly own, something that was simple, memorable and easy to pronounce. The name “Kaiyo” was inspired by several cross-cultural associations: in Hopi, the word “kaya” means one who is wise; in Greek it connotes purity; in Japanese, a place for rest; and in Zulu, a dwelling, abode or home. “Kaiyo” feels close to nature and connected to the earth, and captures the brand’s goal for “good vibes” for a better planet.
Kaiyo’s custom wordmark is built of geometric lines and circles, with a design that evokes the structure and craftsmanship of furniture. Each character is a monospace, with an equal height and width that fits into a modular square grid. The modules are interchangeable between letters and silhouetted images of items in Kaiyo’s inventory, showing exactly what the brand has to offer.
https://kaiyo.com/