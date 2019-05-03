New York Architecture Book Fair, Identity System
Natasha Jen
New York Architecture Book Fair
The New York Architecture Book Fair is a new initiative by the Storefront for Art and Architecture that brings together authors, designers, publishers, critics and readers to consider what are the most important, insightful and relevant publications in architecture and design today. The Fair presents a series of discussions and programs exploring the topic, as well as an installation at Storefront and pop-up architecture book collections in local bookstores and cultural organizations throughout the city.

Pentagram's Natasha Jen and team designed the brand identity for the first edition of the Fair, held in June 2018. The branding centers on typography and rectangles that suggest the spines of books, or in architecture-speak, side elevations. The shapes can be stacked and layered in endlessly different arrangements, including piles that form the letter “A” for “architecture.” The team created a wide variety of materials for the event, including motion graphics and data visualizations.
