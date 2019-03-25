'OfficeUS Manual,' Book Design
OfficeUS Manual is a guide to the American architectural workplace as documented through the everyday protocols, policies and procedures of architectural offices over the past 100 years. Structured like an employee manual, Natasha Jen's design for the book compiles guidelines for everything from job listings, timesheets and estimates, to workstations and reception areas, to office hours and benefits. As entertaining as it is critically serious, the book offers insight into how office life at architecture firms has changed over the past century―and how much it has remained the same.

