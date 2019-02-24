







Port Edgar at South Queensferry near Edinburgh has a long maritime history, initially serving as a naval base and more recently a marina and sailing destination. Once again partnering with our longstanding client Buzzworks Holdings, who were keen to make their mark on the East Coast, we delivered a full identity refresh for their flagship Scotts Bar and Restaurant. Responding to the surroundings, we updated the brand identity and colour palette for Scotts, with signage that complements the more industrial aesthetic – providing the perfect complement to their ambitious interior design scheme.​​​​​​​



