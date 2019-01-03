Delorean with Tomek Olszowski
Multiple Owners
Recom Farmhouse London, United Kingdom
Tomek Olszowski Cracow, Poland
Featured In
Behance.net
In the dark before dawn, the stripped steel and sharp raw body lines of the legendary retro-futuristic classic Delorean make a dramatic entrance into a quiet, unearthly setting. There's a compelling sense that something has just happened and that we see her alone with her thoughts in the aftermath, as the dust settles... before the blast-off for a new day.
“I’ve always wanted to shoot this car. I love its iconic style and I wanted to shoot it outdoors with a natural look, but a dusky and mysterious sci-fi atmosphere. We wanted to shoot as much as possible during the ‘blue hour’ just after the sun goes down, to enhance the otherworldly aesthetic of the series.” – Tomek Olszowski 

Go behind the scenes in our "Making-Of" here. 
Photography: Tomek Olszowski 
Production: Piotr Stefański / Studio Tecza 
Stylist: Dorota Magdziarz / @dorota.magdziarz
Make up: Ewelina Mróz
Car: Michał Kraul
Assistants: Dominik Nowak, Adam Gocel, Tomasz Kret, Filip Wyszyński, Maciek Czerniecki


Published:
