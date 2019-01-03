Delorean with Tomek Olszowski

In the dark before dawn, the stripped steel and sharp raw body lines of the legendary retro-futuristic classic Delorean make a dramatic entrance into a quiet, unearthly setting. There's a compelling sense that something has just happened and that we see her alone with her thoughts in the aftermath, as the dust settles... before the blast-off for a new day.
“I’ve always wanted to shoot this car. I love its iconic style and I wanted to shoot it outdoors with a natural look, but a dusky and mysterious sci-fi atmosphere. We wanted to shoot as much as possible during the ‘blue hour’ just after the sun goes down, to enhance the otherworldly aesthetic of the series.” – Tomek Olszowski
Go behind the scenes in our "Making-Of" here.
Photography: Tomek Olszowski
Production: Piotr Stefański / Studio Tecza
Model: Monika Rybicka
Stylist: Dorota Magdziarz / @dorota.magdziarz
Make up: Ewelina Mróz
Car: Michał Kraul
Assistants: Dominik Nowak, Adam Gocel, Tomasz Kret, Filip Wyszyński, Maciek Czerniecki
