Krausz is a third generation small batch craft chocolate confectionery based in Transylvania, Romania. At Krausz they begin by selecting ethically sourced and flavorful cocoa beans. Using traditional and modern techniques, Krausz handcrafts their line of chocolates and confections with an eye to detail. From bean to bar, Krausz is crafting chocolate with pristine flavor from the best cacao from around the world and seasonal local fruits and nuts.



We’re hungry for new ideas. With a diverse design and branding background our team helps define unique visions and implement them for the long run.
