Studio Torsne / Website

Art direction, graphic design and ux design of the website for Stockholm based Studio Torsne, founded and run by photographer and film maker Magnus Torsne. Studio Torsne works with photography, film and animation, often all at once, creating a sort of animated still life images. The projects range from large scale productions for clients like IKEA, H&M and Absolute Vodka to smaller productions and editorial works.
We wanted to emphasize the mix between motion and still photography, building the visual identity around one sentence: (un)still life photography.
Visit Studio Torsne and see more of their work at
Code by Thomas Isberg, Tintonic Interactive.
for more information and full cases.
Responsive web with dynamic design. Image sizes and auto-played motion material changes according to a specific set of rules for each time the page is visited or refreshed.
The typeface chosen for Studio Torsne's visual identity is Circular, a modern sans-serif released in 2005 by Swiss type-foundry Lineto. Weights used are Medium and Bold.
The website was designed as part of a new graphic identity and launched together with new stationary.
Front page of the new web site consists of a feed, managed by filters (still, motion, journal), mixing projects, news and integrated Instagram posts.
The website was designed as part of a new graphic identity and launched together with new stationary.
